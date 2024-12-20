The Los Angeles Chargers have thrived under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Los Angeles is 9-6 after getting a huge win against Denver on Thursday Night Football. This win gives the Chargers a leg up over the Broncos in the AFC playoff picture, nearly ensuring a wild card berth for LA.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has quickly connected with his new team. He announced that he's giving his team some extra rest heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

“We will see you Monday,” Harbaugh said towards the end of his postgame locker room speech, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Unsurprisingly, this caused an eruption of cheers from his players.

Harbaugh also instructed his team to sing a song in the locker room, something that has become a tradition for the Chargers.

“Sing it loud and proud like we've never sung it before, so it echoes out into the stadium,” Harbaugh said. Then the locker room erupted into singing ‘He's a Jolly Good Fellow.' Harbaugh has kept that tradition for the past couple of years and it seems to have stuck with the Chargers as well.

Harbaugh explained why he has the Chargers sing the song after games during an October interview.

“I like it. The guys seem to like it. It's fun,” Harbaugh said via Chargers.com. “Kind of sums up how you're feeling and guys had a big game.”

Harbaugh concluded his remarks in the locker room by ending with a classic.

“Who could possibly have it better than us?” Harbaugh concluded. Of course, his team shouted back “Nobody!”

Recapping the Chargers' huge Week 16 win against the Broncos

The Chargers played an impressive game against the Broncos on Thursday night.

Denver held a 21-13 lead heading into halftime. However, the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to complete an epic comeback.

“It was a total team effort by everyone. It was phenomenal,” coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game per the Associated Press. “The test and challenge is how you are going to respond. They went back to work and stayed the course.”

LA's comeback included Cameron Dicker completing the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL in over 48 years. Dicker made the kick from 57 yards away on the final play of the first half.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert had an excellent performance despite coming into the game with injury concerns. He completed passes to 10 different receivers, with Ladd McConkey the main beneficiary with six receptions for 87 yards.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 17 matchup against the Patriots.

If LA can win that game, they will clinch a playoff berth — assuming they don't already get help from other teams on Sunday.