After Justin Herbert left Week 14 briefly, it appears the Los Angeles Chargers avoided a serious injury to their star quarterback. On Friday, Herbert was officially removed from the team's injury report, per Ian Rapoport on X. Along with avoiding a serious injury, Herbert got a ringing endorsement from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during his Friday press conference.

“He's got the strength of 10 men,” Harbaugh said about his starting quarterback.

And that appears to be a true testament, as Herbert is seemingly back to 100% after an injury scare against the Kansas City Chiefs just a week ago.

At first glance when Herbert got injured, it looked as though he could miss serious time. Herbert was on the ground after the hit, requiring on-field attention from the medical staff. However, after a short visit to the blue tent on the sideline, Herbert completed the game, nearly leading the Chargers to a win.

Now, after seeing him removed from the team's injury report less than a week later, Harbaugh's comments appear iron-clad.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert avoids serious injury amid playoff push

The Chargers are fighting for a playoff spot with just four games remaining in the regular season. After their loss to the Chiefs, the Chargers hold sixth place in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Tied for second in the AFC West, the Chargers hold an 8-5 record. Coming up on the schedule for the Chargers, they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6), Denver Broncos (8-5), New England Patriots (3-10), and Las Vegas Raiders (2-11).

Considering two of their last four games are against teams racing for the No.1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers should be able to win both of those matchups.

And with two of their last four games being divisional games, the pressure is on to win as many games as possible with the season closing.

Not that losing Herbert anytime would be good, but losing him at this point in the season would've spelled disaster for the Chargers' playoff aspirations.

But, after being removed from the team's injury report, Herbert is fully healthy ahead of Week 15.