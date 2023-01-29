The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines.

The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close the physical gap, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner reportedly took a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan to have a face-to-face sitdown with Jim Harbaugh, something he’s done with every other candidate that’s interviewed for the job thus far, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported on the meeting.

Harbaugh has maintained his stance that he’s staying in Michigan. But for a coach that’s committing to a team, he sure has had a conspicuously wandering eye. While there has reportedly not been any formal offer made by the Broncos, the two sides remain linked.