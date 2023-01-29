The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines.
The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close the physical gap, Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner reportedly took a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan to have a face-to-face sitdown with Jim Harbaugh, something he’s done with every other candidate that’s interviewed for the job thus far, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported on the meeting.
Harbaugh has maintained his stance that he’s staying in Michigan. But for a coach that’s committing to a team, he sure has had a conspicuously wandering eye. While there has reportedly not been any formal offer made by the Broncos, the two sides remain linked.
A source close to Penner said no offer was made during this week’s visit and that he wanted to visit Harbaugh in part because it was the only candidate he hadn’t interviewed in person. But Harbaugh has remained willing to listen and has told people if he were to return to the NFL, the Broncos’ job is one he’d want. Though Harbaugh has not yet gone back on his stated plans to stay at his alma mater, the door remains open.
The Broncos had a season from hell to open the first year of their Russell Wilson era. Sound coaching, or lack thereof, was evidently one of the biggest reasons behind their lackluster campaign.
Jim Harbaugh is one of several names being floated for the post in Denver. Whether anything comes to fruition remains to be seen.