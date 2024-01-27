Los Angeles Chargers now have +3000 odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl after hiring Jim Harbaugh as teams next head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers are now tied at No. 12 for the NFL's best odds at the 2025 Super Bowl trophy. Their current odds place them at +3000, tied with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars, per FanDuel Sportsbook. They received a slight increase in betting odds after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. A couple of teams in front of the Chargers in terms of championship predictions are the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Harbaugh comes into a situation in Los Angeles with ample talent on the roster. The Chargers have a quality quarterback in Justin Herbert, and explosive pieces on the offensive end like Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams. They also have game wreckers on the defensive side like Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and Joey Bosa. The talent hasn't been the problem for the Chargers, but putting their skill sets together has been a major issue.

There are superstars on the Chargers, not just decent playmakers. Harbaugh has the responsibility to come in and bring this unit together, so everyone in the organization can be on the same page. He's a coach who's known for using his depth and controlling the game through multiple facets. Harbaugh should be able to bring the best out of the stars in Los Angeles.

The Chargers will need to make some offseason moves to increase their championship odds, which will start with working through the team's salary cap. They have some high-level players, but massive contracts have deterred them from being able to find consistency throughout their team. Harbaugh will be able to improve the team on all three levels of the game and work through the 2024 draft with ease since he just came from the college football landscape.