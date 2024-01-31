The Chargers struck gold with this top-notch strength and conditioning coach.

The Los Angeles Chargers are on a mission to improve their 2023-24 showing. The Chargers hired former Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh as the team's next leader. Moreover, JJ Watt noted the significance of Harbaugh's move to bring in former Wolverines/Badgers strength coach Ben Herbert.

The Chargers look to ascend with Ben Herbert

JJ Watt went on the Pat McAfee Show to unveil Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers' dark-horse coaching staff move.

“One of the underrated moves about the Jim Harbaugh deal is the Chargers hiring Ben Herbert as their strength coach,” Watt said, per Pat McAfee.

Hebert served as a strength coach for the Michigan football program for six years before following Harbaugh to Los Angeles. Moreover, he spent 11 seasons as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers strength and conditioning staff, which included working with JJ Watt.

Watt further praised Herbert for his phenomenal influence on team culture and performance. The legendary defensive end noted Herbert as “a game-changer” whose personality and presence positively impact teams.

It seems the Chargers struck gold with their new staff member. Los Angeles needs all the help it can get to avenge its regular-season showing.

The Chargers finished the year at 5-12 and failed to make the NFL Playoffs. Thus, the team parted ways with head coach Brandon Staley and brought in Michigan football juggernaut Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is fresh off a national championship and looks to help LA climb the AFC West.

As the NFL offseason progresses, it will be interesting to see the other moves the team makes to strengthen its presence.