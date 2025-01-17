The Los Angeles Chargers are no longer in the 2025 NFL Playoffs, giving Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh a chance to begin their offseason. The latter is using some of that time to support the Los Angeles Fire Department as they continue to tend to the ongoing wildfires in the area.

Harbaugh met with a few LAFD first responders just one week after the Houston Texans eliminated his team from the playoffs. The department was seeking a morale boost, which Harbaugh volunteered to give them, per Adam Schefter.

The coach visited the LAFD officers at the Pacific Palisades, which is roughly a one-hour drive from El Segundo, where the Chargers' facilities are located. The Pacific Palisades and El Segundo are both on the coast of Los Angeles, California.

Harbaugh is not originally from California but has lived in the Golden State for 16 years of his professional career. The former quarterback spent two years with the Chargers — then located in San Diego — as a player before hanging up his cleats. As a coach, Harbaugh spent time with the Oakland Raiders, the University of San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers before re-joining the NFL with Los Angeles in 2024.

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh to undergo eventful offseason

The visit to the LAFD is just the first stop of what will be an eventful offseason for Harbaugh. As he prepares for his second season with the Chargers, the 61-year-old will endure two surgical procedures over the summer.

Harbaugh will first undergo cardiac ablation surgery before having hip replacement surgery shortly after. The cardiac ablation will address the irregular heartbeat issues that caused him to leave the sideline in Week 6 and seek paramedic treatment in the locker room. His ensuing hip replacement will fix the limp he currently walks with.

Neither of the two surgeries should threaten his availability for the 2025 season. Cardiac ablation typically takes one week to recover from, while hip replacement surgery takes roughly one to two months. In either case, he fully plans to be on the sideline by Week 1 of 2025.