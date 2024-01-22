The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh will meet for a second interview as LA looks to find their Brandon Staley replacement.

Where will Jim Harbaugh coach in 2024? That's the question swirling around the NFL world, and it is also being asked by Michigan football fans. Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a national championship this season, has been linked to multiple NFL teams. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Chargers, and Harbaugh is reportedly set to meet with LA for a second time, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet this week for a second time with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head-coaching job, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Harbaugh, 60, has head coaching experience at the NFL level. Many teams believe Harbaugh can help them turn their franchises around.

Will Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh?

Los Angeles entered the 2023 season with high expectations but ultimately finished with a 5-9 record. The Chargers ended up firing Brandon Staley amid their down season and are now searching for his replacement.

Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel are also candidates for the Chargers head coaching job. Jim Harbaugh, as mentioned earlier, also has other NFL teams with interest in him. Of course, a return to Michigan is not out of the question either.

The Chargers are in an interesting position. Los Angeles arguably features enough talent to make a competitive run as soon as next year. Bringing in an experienced leader such as Harbaugh could help LA bounce back and reach the playoffs in 2024.

Of course, there would be no shortage of pressure on the team to win if Harbaugh, or Belichick for that matter, is hired. The Chargers will continue their interview process before making a final decision. LA could make that decision soon, however, with Harbaugh now set for a second meeting.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers as they are made available.