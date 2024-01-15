The Chargers have officially set up an interview with Jim Harbaugh.

There has been a lot of action on the NFL head coaching market in the wake of the end of the 2023 regular season, and another name can officially be added into the pool in Jim Harbaugh. With rumors of a return to the NFL being in the cards for the Michigan head coach, reports surfaced on Sunday indicating that Harbaugh would indeed be taking an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was another disappointing season for the Chargers, who crawled to a 5-12 record, which resulted in their head coach in Brandon Staley getting fired midway through the campaign. Harbaugh could be a guy who ushers in change to a Los Angeles locker room that desperately needs it, and the two sides will conduct their interview on Monday. Despite that seemingly quick turnaround, both the Chargers and Harbaugh aren't going to rush to any decisions when it comes to their future.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is meeting later today with the Los Angeles Chargers in his first interview of this hiring cycle, per league sources. A decision is not expected to be imminent for either side. Harbaugh will be deliberate with any decision he makes about his… pic.twitter.com/vRfqUHNdXV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

Should Harbaugh make the jump to the NFL, he would be one of the most sought-after head coaches in this cycle. Harbaugh has enjoyed success at both the professional and collegiate level, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl back in 2012, and just won a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines a week ago.

Harbaugh isn't going to rush to a decision, though, and neither are the Chargers, who will interview a handful of other candidates as they attempt to find the proper replacement for Staley. You can't help but feel like Harbaugh would be their top option, though, and they have taken a big first step towards hiring him by officially setting up an interview with the veteran leader.