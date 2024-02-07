Jesse Minter being brought in to revive Chargers' defense

It's all coming together for Jim Harbaugh. The new Los Angeles Chargers head coach just made a key addition to his staff, and it is one Michigan football fans should simultaneously understand and lament. Jesse Minter is being named defensive coordinator, per the team.

Harbaugh and Minter are coming off a national championship victory with the Wolverines and are looking to achieve more success together in the NFL. A 5-12 record proves there are a slew of problems the Chargers must fix if they are going to make the playoffs next season, but defense is a glaring need.

LA surrendered the third-most passing yards (249.8) and ninth-most points per game (23.4) in 2023-24. A talented roster failed to come close to meeting expectations, picking up where it left off when it collapsed in the previous postseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars. An ugly 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football was the last straw for defensive-minded HC Brandon Staley.

Jesse Minter could be the Chargers' X-factor

Drastic and immediate change is expected under the Jim Harbaugh regime, fair or not. His accolades speak for themselves, but his main appeal is that he rebuilds broken cultures. He brought Michigan back into relevancy, but even he struggled to get the program to the absolute top. A critical hiring decision helped the Wolverines finally fulfill their potential this past season.

Jesse Minter was responsible for a major part of the team's identity- it's smothering defense. While Michigan boasted a surplus of talent, the defensive coordinator still had to figure out how to turn it into a well-oiled machine. One does not need to look any further than the College Football Playoff to see that he accomplished his job.

The same will be asked of him from the Chargers. Minter has the championship credibility, NFL experience (Baltimore Ravens assistant 2017-20) and a level of rapport with Harbaugh that should enable this defense to make quick progress in 2024.