Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is poaching the Wolverines' staff yet again.

Michigan football won the national championship with a 15-0 record last season during a campaign in which Coach Jim Harbaugh repeatedly talked up his coaches' abilities and future prospects.

New Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore recently sounded off on the team's biggest regular season win last year and what it means for the team's future. A former Kansas City Chiefs assistant is in the crosshairs for Moore's next assistant coaching gig.

On Tuesday, news broke that the Wolverines may have another key staff member to replace heading into the 2024-2025 season, and it's someone that has played an integral role in Michigan football's roster makeup over the years.

Harbaugh to Steal Elston From Michigan: Report

Mike Elston came over from Notre Dame in January 22 and was given a job coaching the defensive line.

Now, a report from Tom Pelissero on X has broken the news that he is expected to take the same job with Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

Michigan DL coach Mike Elston is expected to take the same job with the #Chargers, per source. Elston, who previously coached at Notre Dame from 2010-2021, played an integral role in the Wolverines’ success the last two seasons. Now he follows Jim Harbaugh to L.A. pic.twitter.com/MQaUcoFS86 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 6, 2024

Elston recorded 29 tackles during his career with Michigan football as a player from 1993-1996. Elston also served as recruiting coordinator for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, securing high performing classes of players that outperformed opponents despite lower ‘star levels' in the yearly recruiting rankings.

Elston is Fourth Michigan Football Coach Taken

Elston joins Dylan Roney, Ben Herbert and Jesse Minter as Wolverines coaches that have been taken since Harbaugh got the job with the Chargers.

Moore has promoted Grant Newsome to offensive line coach from tight ends coach and Kirk Campbell from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator since being named as Michigan football's new head man.