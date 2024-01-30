A potential reunion might be on the way

It looks like a potential reunion looms closer for the Los Angeles Rams. Following the departure of Raheem Morris, the team is currently searching for a new defensive coordinator. And right now, one of the names they'll be interviewing is former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley is set for a Wednesday interview with the Rams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 41-year-old spent three years with the Chargers, where he was able to give the team a postseason appearance in the 2022 season. However, following this year's Week 15 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Staley was let go by the Chargers, finishing his final season with the team on a 5-9 record.

Former #Chargers coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to interview with the #Rams tomorrow for their defensive coordinator job formerly held by Raheem Morris, sources say. Staley is a top DCs available, and has considerable interest. Before he was a HC, he was… #Rams DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

Brandon Staley's familiarity with the Rams

Before his tenure with the Chargers, Staley spent the 2020 season as the Rams' defensive coordinator. Under Staley, the Rams' defense ranked number one in fewest points allowed, giving up a total of just 296. Additionally, the team was also first in fewest yards allowed.

If ever Staley is selected, he'll be working once again with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Furthermore, he'll have a chance to continue developing some of the Rams' younger players such as Ernest Jones IV, Jordan Fuller and Byron Young.

This year, the Rams' season ended at the hands of the Detroit Lions during Wild-Card Weekend. Still, the team produced a winning record despite their aging stars. And at the moment, it looks like Los Angeles will go for one more run in 2024 with the same core players. However, whether or not Brandon Staley will be joining them remains to be seen.