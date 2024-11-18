Promising Los Angeles Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey had an injury scare early in the Bolts' Sunday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood versus the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver appeared to hurt his right shoulder while trying to pick up extra yards after completing a catch off a pass from quarterback Justin Herberts.

It was later announced that McConkey was questionable to return because of a shoulder issue, as reported as well by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Chargers say WR Ladd McConkey is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury,” posted Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

However, it appears that McConkey was fine after all, as he was able to return to action after also spending time inside the medical tent for a quick evaluation.

The 23-year-old McConkey had a pair of catches on a couple of targets which he turned into 31 receiving yards in the first half of the Bengals game. Together with tight end Will Dissly and wide receiver Quentin Johnson, McConkey helped the Chargers' air attack put immense pressure on the Bengals' stop unit in the first half and will be looking to continue doing the same — if not more — after both teams come out of the tunnel for the contest's second half.

Chargers' Ladd McConkey putting together a good rookie season

McConkey is having a solid rookie campaign so far in the 2024 NFL regular season. His most productive game to date was his Week 8 outing against the New Orleans Saints at home in which he had 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six receptions and six targets.

The 23-year-old McConkey followed that up by recording a total of 106 receiving yards on seven receptions and nine targets in the next two games versus the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively. He entered Week 11's Bengals game with 492 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 37 receptions this season.

Hopefully for Los Angeles, McConkey, who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Chargers, will not see his shoulder issue flare up in the second half.

Once their meeting with Cincinnati is over, the Chargers will face the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 12 on Nov. 25.