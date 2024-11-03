A week after the Cleveland Browns handed John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens a surprising loss, they were visited by Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the result couldn't have been any different. In all facets of the game, the Chargers dominated the Browns, cruising to a 27-10 victory after bolting — pun intended — to a 20-3 halftime lead. Justin Herbert had his third straight game with at least 275 yards passing, but it was running back JK Dobbins who had the most notable performance.

JK Dobbins entered the weekend as the 11th-leading rusher in the NFL, and he added 85 yards to that total against the Browns, bringing his season tally up to 620 yards. In crossing the 600 yard mark, Dobbins earned himself a pretty nice payday.

You can't help but be happy for the Chargers running back considering his well-documented injury history. Dobbins suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first game of his senior season in high school. He shook that off, and three years later became the first — and so far only — Ohio State Buckeye running back to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season. But since he entered the NFL in 2020, the injuries have only continued to pile up.

Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in his second season in the league. He suffered another knee injury, this one not as serious, after returning to the field in year three. Then in the opening week of the 2023 season, Dobbins went down with an achilles tear.

Given the current running back market, it's not as if JK Dobbins would've ever been one of the league's top-paid players, but in having to rehab in essentially every offseason of his NFL career, who knows how much money he's been forced to leave on the table. Dobbins signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Chargers this offseason, and thus far, that deal has looked like a bargain.