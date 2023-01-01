By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has been officially activated from the injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, is expected to play against the Rams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday, and head coach Brandon Staley confirmed on Friday that the “plan” was to activate him for the battle of LA.