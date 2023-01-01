Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa has been officially activated from the injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, is expected to play against the Rams, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday, and head coach Brandon Staley confirmed on Friday that the “plan” was to activate him for the battle of LA.
“He has looked good. He was able to share with you guys a little bit of what we’ve seen in his progression, which is a guy that was getting better and better. We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices. This is going to be part of his return to play, getting out there and playing football. I’m excited to see him compete,” Staley said, per NFL.com.
Joey Bosa’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Chargers. The team has just secured their first playoffs berth since 2018, so the addition of the elite edge rusher at this point of the campaign provides them a major boost heading to the postseason. Not to mention that it should be enough time to get him back into rhythm so he can be at his best when the fight for the Super Bowl starts.
In the three games he played this 2022, Bosa has recorded 1.5 sacks, seven combined tackles and four quarterback hits.