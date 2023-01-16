Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers took an embarrassing playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. Bosa didn’t hold back when expressing his frustration on the Chargers’ loss.

Los Angeles held a 27-7 lead at halftime and had intercepted Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times. However, the Jaguars rallied back in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 24-3 and eventually winning the game 31-30. Bosa kept things simple when speaking about the loss, but he certainly wasn’t happy, via the Los Angeles Times’ Helene Elliot.

“We lost because we f*cking blew it in the second half. Pretty simple,” Bosa said.

In the first half, Los Angeles’ defense let up 108 yards of total offense. However, in the second half, Los Angeles’ defense let up 288 total yards. The Jaguars had four fewer drives in the second than they did in the first. Furthermore, after intercepting Lawrence four times, LA’s defense allowed him to throw a touchdown just before halftime and throw three more after the break.

Jacksonville did not feel Joey Bosa’s impact at any point during the game. The four-time Pro Bowler made just one tackle on the game, although he did record a QB hit.

At halftime, it looked like the Chargers had the game locked up and that Los Angeles would see their postseason journey continue. However, they had a full-blown collapse and now see themselves eliminated.

Bosa clearly wasn’t pleased with the Chargers’ second half defensive performance against the Jaguars. He’ll now have all offseason to ensure that LA’s defense doesn’t have a collapse like that anytime soon.