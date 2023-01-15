The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Could that send head coach Brandon Staley out of the team? Here we’ll look at why the Chargers must fire head coach Staley after their Wild Card loss vs. the Jaguars.

There is speculation that the Chargers may soon dismiss Staley after the team’s monumental and embarrassing collapse to the Jaguars in the playoffs. This comes despite Staley steering the team to a 10-7 record and a playoff spot. This loss to the Jags was the latest in the team’s history of squandering large leads. Keep in mind as well that there have already been rumors that Staley was already under pressure even before the loss. Additionally, there are many reports suggesting that Staley may not survive another deflating blowout loss.

Several league sources felt Brandon Staley was coaching for his job tonight and that a loss to the #Jags would result in him potentially getting fired. #Chargers have one of the most talented rosters in the league — Staley’s clearly not getting the job done. @theScorepic.twitter.com/5XFl17QOUj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2023

Despite having back-to-back winning seasons, Brandon Staley’s position as head coach of the Chargers is uncertain. Despite coaching a talented quarterback in Justin Herbert and being known for making bold decisions, Staley has not met high expectations. The team’s recent playoff collapse and controversy in Week 18 have further complicated his future with the team. Take note that Staley has led the team to only one playoff appearance and no playoff wins in his two seasons with the squad.

As of this writing, no official statement has been made by the Chargers’ management. Remember also that Staley still has two years left on his contract. However, it is possible that the team may consider other options. That may include former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Now let’s look at why the Chargers must fire head coach Brandon Staley after their Wild Card loss.

2. Mike Williams Injury

Brandon Staley’s decision to play the team’s starters in a meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos began to put him in a very precarious position. As a result of his decision to play the starters, guys like Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Kenneth Murray all sustained injuries. Williams, in particular, was huge. He missed the Wild Card game against the Jaguars due to a back fracture.

This injury made the game more challenging for the team. Despite players supporting Staley, the decision to play the starters in a meaningless game may have contributed to the team’s playoff loss. Additionally, Staley’s handling of Williams’ injury leading up to the game and his confidence that Williams would play despite not practicing may have been a cause of confusion among the team.

1. Jacksonville Collapse

The Chargers’ catastrophic Wild Card Round performance and loss to the Jaguars have caused much speculation about Staley’s future. It surely caused a social media storm as well, with Chargers fans calling for his head.

Remember that the team had a strong lead in the first half of the game. However, they left the door open for the Jags to rally and ultimately lost after a walk-off field goal. Staley’s poor performance in the second half has led to criticism and calls for his replacement.

Many believe that if the team is serious about competing, they cannot retain Staley as the head coach. This loss is considered one of the most painful in the team’s history. It’s also seen as a waste of quarterback Justin Herbert’s rookie deal by many fans.

Not surprisingly, rumors suggest that former Saints coach Sean Payton may be a potential replacement for Staley. However, before that even happens, the Chargers would have to be willing to pay him a high salary and surrender draft picks to acquire his services. We don’t expect that to happen at all.