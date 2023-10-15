The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get back to .500 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6's edition of Monday Night Football. But as the Chargers look to add another victory, they could be without one of Justin Herbert's premier receiving threats.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer (groin) was added to the injury report on Sunday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He is now questionable to suit up against the Cowboys.

Being added to the injury report is not a great sign for any player. However, the Chargers have yet to officially rule Palmer out. When Los Angeles takes the field for pregame and Palmer can workout his groin injury, they should have a better understanding on if he will be able to play.

If Palmer can't go, the Chargers would be down yet another wide receiver. Los Angeles has already lost Mike Williams for the season due to an ACL tear. While they have star Keenan Allen, Herbert needs more than just one target.

Thus far, Palmer has been filling in as a Williams replacement for Herbert and LA. Over the past two weeks, Palmer has caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Palmer will have an extra day to recover before the Chargers officially have to make an injury decision. However, Justin Herbert and company can't be feeling confident after seeing him join the injury report on Sunday.

A matchup against the Cowboys is tough already. Without a strong WR2 to throw to in Palmer, it'll get much tougher.