Published November 15, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 11, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense may be receiving a big boost.

In recent weeks, the Chargers offense has been plagued by injuries, specifically at the wide receiver position. Keenan Allen and Mike Wiliams have both missed significant time this season. But that may soon be changing.

Via The Athletic’s Daniel Popper:

“WR Mike Williams (ankle) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will be back in practice this week, Brandon Staley said.”

Herbert has been without his two top receivers for the past few weeks. Mike Williams has been out since Week 7 with a high ankle sprain. Alongside Williams, Keenan Allen has played in just 45 total snaps this season as he has been dealing with a hamstring.

With Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirming that both Williams and Allen will return to the practice field this week, this offense could soon be back at full force. And this would be great news for Justin Herbert.

Mike Williams has put together another big season in 2022. In his sixth year with the Chargers, he has recorded 37 receptions for 495 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert, even without Allen and Williams, has put together another strong campaign. He has thrown for 2,450 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

This Chargers team has struggled at times this season. The offense has certainly missed its top two pass catchers. But amid these struggles, Herbert has led them to a 5-4 record and they now sit at second in the AFC West.

If Williams and Allen can return in Week 11, this Chargers offense could look very different.