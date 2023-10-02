The Los Angeles Chargers survived a tough game against the Las Vegas Raiders despite them being without Jimmy Garoppolo. Justin Herbert once again dazzled for the Chargers as they were without Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, and Mike Williams (who is out for the season). Herbert showed his toughness once again and suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand. More details emerged on Monday, although there is definitely a silver lining, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left, non-throwing hand, sources say. The finger also suffered a gruesome nail injury. Herbert somehow finished the game and with the bye, should not miss time.'

That is definitely good news for Herbert, especially with all of the other injuries the Chargers are dealing with at the moment. Herbert has been unbelievable to start the season and has thrown for 1,106 yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception despite a 2-2 record.

In the win over the Raiders, he was a bit pedestrian, going just 13-of-24 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception, although he sealed the deal with a game-clicnching 51-yard pass to Joshua Palmer on 3rd-and 10.

Herbert also took a massive hit from former Chargers draft pick Jerry Tillery, which caused Tillery to be ejected and will likely result in a fine. But, despite all of that, Herbert remained in the game and will the team to victory.

Next up is a Week 5 bye followed by a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, so Justin Herbert and the Chargers have plenty of time to get healthy.