The Los Angeles Chargers are now 2-0 after demolishing the Carolina Panthers 26-3, which led to the Panthers benching second-year quarterback Bryce Young for a poor showing. Replacing the former No. 1 overall pick as QB1 is veteran Andy Dalton, in a move that has earned much criticism online. On the other hand, the Chargers' efforts to keep their star QB Justin Herbert from injury have taken a funny turn as coach Jim Harbaugh just forbade him from giving high fives while walking off the field.

“Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa says HC Jim Harbaugh told Justin Herbert ‘no more high fives' coming off of the field to protect his hands,” according to a post from Alex Insdorf on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chargers' star protection

While Jim Harbaugh's injunction against high fives might sound funny, but Chargers fans might understand it more readily given Justin Herbert's extensive injury history. In fact, Herbert had an injury scare against the Panthers, when he hurt his right leg after it got entangled with other players on the ground.

Luckily, X-rays on his leg came back negative, meaning the quarterback should play in Week 3 against the Steelers. Likewise, the Chargers' star had a solid game on Sunday. He went 14-20, with 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Harbaugh also spoke of his admiration for his quarterback, knowing that the team would immediately land in serious trouble if an injury causes him to miss time.

After all, the Los Angeles Rams' season is dangerously close to being over after only Week 2, with injuries to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelining them for a considerable chunk of the season.

“I love guys that love football,” the Chargers coach said after their Week 1 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders. “Guys that love football, they love me back. There's no doubt Justin loves football, and he loves competing. He's such a fierce competitor. As a coach, the way he sees things, the way he understands every nuance of the position and the game and the other positions… I want to be best friends with him. If you don't love Justin Herbert, then there's something wrong with you.”

While that message sounds extreme, it's par for the course for Harbaugh, who got the same sneakers as Herbert. Still, fans would take a little eccentricity from their coach if it means stacking up wins.

Outlook

After all, this was the same team that got blown out 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders last season, which resulted in the Chargers firing Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco immediately afterward.

The Chargers hope to go up 3-0 against another undefeated team in the Pittsburgh Steelers on Week 3.