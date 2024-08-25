The relationship between Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert will be an interesting one to follow in Harbaugh's first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Previously, Harbaugh has had tremendous success with quarterbacks, and if Chargers' fan prayers are answered, Herbert may finally be able to secure a playoff victory.

Although the results will be determined on the field of play, Harbaugh, a notoriously peculiar figure in the football world, found a way to praise Herbert for a bizarre off-the-field incident this week.

On Friday night, about a dozen players, as well as Jeri Fouts, Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts' wife, were stuck on a hotel elevator together. The stopped elevator stayed that way for two hours before firefighters lifted the people through the ceiling and into another elevator.

A scary situation, to be sure, but Harbaugh turned the incident into a character assessment.

“You get in those situations, and it's a test of wills,” Harbaugh said. “I was proud of each of the guys and the two women that were on that elevator. That's a win. You feel good about yourself. You were challenged. It was a test of will, and you pull it down, or pull it in.”

As for Herbert, the quarterback, despite the purported heat in the elevator, was not very sweaty, which apparently impressed Harbaugh.

“And it was hot,” Harbaugh said. “As each person came off the elevator, sweating and some had the shirt off. Justin Herbert, his hair was a little wet. But his shirt was completely dry. That was another thing that blew me away.”

Harbaugh also said that some in the elevator praised Herbert for his behavior in the elevator, specifically saying that he is a “leader” and “a rock” that “kept everybody calm.”

Can Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert lead Chargers to playoffs?

Jim Harbaugh is entering his first season as Los Angeles Chargers head coach. Formerly the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and the University of Michigan football program, Harbaugh reached the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick as his quarterback in SF and won a national championship earlier this year with now-Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy leading the Wolverines.

Justin Herbert, who the Chargers drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2020, is entering his fifth season in the NFL. A figure that often finds himself at the center of debates regarding his play, Herbert has nonetheless proved to be a relatively consistent presence with the Chargers, who have made the postseason just once and have failed to win more than 10 games in the regular season with Herbert.

Last season, Herbert broke a finger on his throwing hand in December, ending his season early. At the time, the Chargers were 5-8 and Herbert had thrown for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Harbaugh will be Herbert's third NFL coach; after one year with Anthony Lynn, Herbert played for Brandon Staley, who was fired shortly after Herbert's season-ending injury last year.