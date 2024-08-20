The Los Angeles Chargers are entering a new era under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh and QB Justin Herbert are the main building blocks in Los Angeles, which is definitely a solid way to start a franchise. However, Herbert dealt with an injury scare early in the summer that put his Week 1 availability into question. Thankfully, he looks like he will be good to go.

According to ESPN, Chargers QB Justin Herbert returned to practice on Monday. He participated for the first time since he was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot at the end of July.

Herbert has been on the sidelines for two weeks wearing a walking boot. He was always expected to be ready by Week 1 after completing a “gradual return to play protocol” process, according to the team.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was thrilled to get the news that Justin Herbert will be healthy again soon.

“It felt great,” Harbaugh said when asked what it was like to see his starter back under center. “It felt like music should be playing. I thought I heard music, voices of angels maybe. It felt great.”

Harbaugh has remained confident that Herbert's injury will not slow down his acquisition of the Chargers' new schemes.

“The preparation, the work continues,” he said at the time. “He's not on the field, in practice, but in the meeting room, still in the training environment, that chemistry that rapport you build with those position players, with his teammates, that continues.”

Chargers rookie Joe Alt dishes on transitioning into LA life

Rookie left tackle Joe Alt is another one of the main building blocks on this Chargers team.

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is expected to play a big role for them on the offensive line.

Alt recently appeared on the Up & Adams with Kay Adams and spoke about how he's transitioning to life in LA.

“The biggest thing for me is I'm a Midwest kid,” Alt said. “So LA is a little bit different. Getting used to the price of everything and living. Transportation… is a little bit different. I'm used to five miles taking five minutes, not 25-30 minutes. So getting used to that kind of stuff.”

Alt played college football at Notre Dame. He also grew up in Minnesota. It is no surprise that Los Angeles is a culture shock for him.

“It's not one thing… Rent was a little interesting,” Alt said. “I wasn't expecting that. Coming from the Midwest, it was like ‘woah!' Little bit more than I was expecting. You're paying for what you get to see. You get oceans on one side, mountain on the other side. You can't really ask for a better geographical area.”

Ultimately, Alt understands that LA is a great place to live — especially if you're as rich as an NFL player.

“You can't complain about that, it's beautiful, LA,” Alt concluded.