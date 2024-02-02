Harbaugh was hired to be the head coach after Los Angeles moved on from Brandon Staley.

Ever since Jim Harbaugh was hired to be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, people have already been salivating at the mouth in wonder of what a connection between him and quarterback Justin Herbert can be like. Harbaugh himself is undoubtedly excited to work with Herbert as proven again by appearing on The Pat McAfee show.

“There's no style of football that Justin Herbert wouldn't excel at,” Harbaugh said. “We have got to protect this man and we have to be up for the challenge.”

Harbaugh calls Herbert the “crown jewel” of the NFL

Previously coached at the University of Michigan where they just won the National Championship not too long ago, his goal will be to bring the Chargers back to relevancy after another disappointing season. During his introductory press conference Thursday, Harbaugh praised Herbert as being a “crown jewel” of the NFL and said he wants his talents to be realized according to NBC Sports.

“Justin Herbert, you see; he's a crown jewel in the National Football League,” Harbaugh said.

“I’m gonna get to where I’ve watched every one of his NFL throws. Every one of his snaps. The thing’s that’s jumping out is just this enormous talent,” Harbaugh said. “I’m waking up like real early in the morning these days, going ‘I gotta bring it, I gotta bring my A game in every sense of the word.’ . . . I’m excited about the challenge. Let’s see if I’m man enough, a good enough coach so that all his hard work can be realized. I want to work really hard so that his hard work can be realized.”

Harbaugh's expectations is to win “multiple championships”

What is Harbaugh's expectation for his head coaching tenure with the Chargers? Like anybody, he said that he has championship aspirations which he almost had when he was the head honcho for the San Francisco 49ers, but lost in the Super Bowl to his brother John of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

“One thing I know is Los Angeles, Southern California, they respect talent, effort and winning. It needs to be multiple, multiple championships,” Harbaugh told reporters. “We’re going to be humble. Humble and hungry. But that’s our goal. Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships.”

It seemed inevitable that Harbaugh was going to go back to the NFL after coaching so many years at the collegiate level. He would reveal in his introductory press conference that he wants to “be known as a world champion” as he has “so many sands left in the hourglass.”

“It was time,” Harbaugh said. “I only have so many sands left in the hourglass. I want another shot to simply be known as a world champion.”

This past season, Herbert threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 15 games where the Chargers were last in the AFC West at 5-12. It will always be a tough task to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the division, but if there is any head coach that can have a worthy shot, it is Harbaugh.