Aside from their Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs have shut down each offense they've faced, largely due to the defensive coaching from Steve Spagnuolo. After nine seasons for three different teams, Spagnuolo joined the Chiefs in 2019. That season, Spagnuolo's defense would rank near the top of the league, assisting the franchise in winning their first Super Bowl since 1969. Since then, the Chiefs have been one of the top teams in the entire NFL, appearing in four of the last five Super Bowls and winning three of them.

And while Spagnuolo is clearly a good coach, there's a new theory on what makes these Chiefs so good. The motivating factor for Chiefs defenders is something money— probably— can't buy, per Amazon reporter Kaylee Hartung.

“I just discovered a secret ingredient to the Chiefs' success,” Hartung said. “It's defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's wife, Maria. Her homemade banana pudding is delivered every week to the facility. And, she cooks up an entire Italian meal for the player with the best hit in each win. After last Sunday, that was Justin Reid.”

So, while some players are motivated by big contracts, the Chiefs' defense is motivated by Mrs. Spagnuolo's Italian cooking.

Not only are players motivated by her cooking, but at least one NFL head coach has also expressed interest.

“And get this, even [Raiders head coach] Antonio Pierce— who played for Spagnuolo with the Giants— told us he's looking forward to a brown bag with that pudding inside after this game,” Hartung said.

Unfortunately for Pierce, it doesn't look like he'll be getting that brown bag following the Raiders' performance on Friday night.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid latest recipient of Italian meal from Steve Spagnuolo's wife

As mentioned by Hartung during Friday night's broadcast, Chiefs safety Justin Reid was the most recent winner of Mrs. Spagnuolo's Italian dinner. When looking back on the Chiefs' matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Reid's hit looks to be a play that was actually called back.

About halfway through the third quarter against the Panthers, Bryce Young found David Moore for a one-yard touchdown. After the touchdown, Carolina went for two, and Reid laid a monster hit on receiver Adam Thielen. The refs called unncessary roughness, nullifing the play.

Regardless of the results, Spagnuolo considered Reid's hit worthy enough of the most famous meal in Missouri.