The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to improve to 3-0 on Sunday as they face the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and has been listed as questionable for this matchup.

However, there appears to be optimism he will play in Week 3. Via Ian Rapoport:

“There’s optimism that Chargers QB Justin Herbert starts Sunday at Pittsburgh despite a high-ankle sprain suffered last week, per me, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Herbert is listed as questionable and will test the ankle before the game. But the hope is he goes.”

If Herbert is unable to suit up, it will be Easton Stick starting. Herbert said Friday that the pain in his ankle “isn't great”:

“Thankfully, it's only Friday,” Herbert said. “It is what it is. It's all about getting treatment and making sure that it's at its best and doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain and just keep things moving forward.”

The Chargers signal-caller didn't practice on Friday but head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear that was suggested by the athletic staff and didn't rule him out for Sunday's contest.

“Every day, it's been getting better,” Herbert said. “It's just getting it to a point where you feel comfortable going out there and being able to move.”

Herbert has been solid so far in 2024, completing 67.4% of his passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. The injury occurred when he tried to escape a sack from Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson but ultimately had his lower body trapped under Johnson, injuring the ankle in the process. Herbert didn't miss a snap but had a significant limp after the 26-3 win.

The former Oregon standout also missed time during training camp due to plantar fascia. Overall though, he's been very durable for the Chargers since coming into the NFL.