The Los Angeles Chargers are fighting hard to make the playoffs. Los Angeles is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and is barely alive as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Chargers just got some tough injury news that could make their last-season push a little more difficult.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is dealing with both a leg contusion and an ankle injury, per Alex Insdorf of Bolts Breakdowns.

“He'll be doing everything and anything in his power to play on Sunday,” Charger head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “We'll see about (practice) today.”

This ankle injury is a new development for Herbert. Previously, Harbaugh confirmed that Herbert suffered a leg contusion on Monday.

This is troubling news for the Chargers, but it is far from the worst possible outcome.

Herbert suffered his leg contusion on Sunday toward the end of the first half. He missed one play but was able to return and finish the game, nearly beating the Chiefs in the process.

This suggests that Herbert should be able to play against the Buccaneers barring a further setback.

Chargers staying alive in AFC playoff picture despite Week 14 loss against Chiefs

The Chargers control their own destiny heading into the final four weeks of the regular season. Los Angeles has a good chance to make the postseason, and they don't even need much help from anyone else.

Los Angeles has four opponents remaining on their schedule: Tampa Bay, Denver, New England, and Las Vegas. It is easy to imagine the Chargers going at least 2-2 during that four-game stretch, even with a banged up Justin Herbert.

If the Chargers can pull that off, they will almost be guaranteed a playoff berth. They are presently two games ahead of bubble teams like Indianapolis and Miami, both of which have six wins.

LA's Week 16 matchup against Denver could be the most important game on the list. The Chargers already have one win against the Broncos, so winning their next matchup would give them a head-to-head tiebreaker. It would also drop Denver one game and lift LA by one game.

Even if a playoff berth is very likely for the Chargers, playoff seeding is very important. Los Angeles has plenty to play for over the final four games of the regular season.

Hopefully Justin Herbert is healthy enough to lead the Chargers to some postseason magic.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 15 clash with the Buccaneers.