Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice on Thursday, providing an encouraging sign for the team ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Herbert was seen jogging lightly with tape covering his left ankle, as captured in a video by Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Herbert had missed Wednesday’s practice due to a left ankle injury and thigh contusion. He described the pain as severe enough to sideline him for the day but noted some improvement in his mobility.

Expand Tweet

“It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I feel like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina, where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking,” Herbert told ESPN’s Khris Rhim.

Justin Herbert returns to practice ahead of Chargers Week 15 matchup vs. Buccaneers

The injury occurred during the Chargers’ Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, adding to the team’s challenges as they navigate a tight playoff race. Despite the setback, Herbert has been a key performer this season, throwing for 2,764 yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. His completion percentage stands at 63.9%, with a passer rating of 98.4.

The Los Angeles Chargers hold an 8-5 record and will face the 7-6 Buccaneers, who are riding a three-game winning streak. Tampa Bay's recent form sets up a critical clash as both teams aim to solidify their playoff positions.

Herbert’s participation in Thursday’s practice offers hope for the Chargers, who will rely on their star quarterback to guide them through the final stretch of the season. The extent of his involvement in practice leading up to Sunday’s game will likely determine his availability and readiness.

The Chargers have not provided an official injury status for Herbert, but his return to practice suggests progress in his recovery.