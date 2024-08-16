A big update regarding the injury to Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert has been released as he is now no longer in his walking boot according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. This is no doubt great news for any fans of Herbert or the Chargers to hear since he has been dealing with a foot injury.

Justin Herbert is out of the walking boot today while working in the weight room with Ben Herbert during practice.

The plan of action for Herbert is seemingly in preparation to play for the regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 8. However, the University of Oregon product has yet to participate in practice since the foot injury, but there should be no rush when dealing with the franchise's star player.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about Herbert being out of the walking boot as he was working out in the weight room without it. While it would not be a totally in-depth answer, the head coach back in the NFL would say that it is “progress” and he is “on track” in terms of his injury recovery per the team's website.

“I think it felt like progress,” Harbaugh said. “Just on track. That's really the only medical things that I've been updated on regarding Justin.”

Jim Harbaugh on Chargers' Justin Herbert in injury recovery

The specific injury for Herbert is a plantar fascia injury in his right foot where it is “expected” that he will be ready to go for Week 1 according to Jarrett Bell of USA Today. In an interview with the publication, Harbaugh spoke about Herbert's injury and how throughout this whole time, he has been missing practice where he can develop.

“Not all work is being done on the practice field,” Harbaugh said. “That’s really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there’s much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport.”

“Justin’s really grown to a place in his career where he’s not just leading the offense, it’s team-wide.”

Justin Herbert doing “anything an everything” to get back

People were excited to see the duo of Harbaugh and Herbert come together, especially since the latter has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league throwing for more yards in his first three seasons than anybody in history. However, he has been hit with the injury bug, missing the last four contests last season (hand) where he threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The 26-year old is ready to prove that he can be consistent and now that Harbaugh is his head coach, the sky seems to be the limit. Consequently, Harbaugh would even say that Herbert is doing “everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

“Even with the preference that he was able to practice, he’s not,” Harbaugh said. “So, let’s not think about that. Let’s think about all the things we can do. And he’s into anything and everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

Before the Chargers start the season, they face the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in the preseason.