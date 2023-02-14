Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been a force in the NFL since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. But amid his success, Herbert has also picked up the title of “social media quarterback.”

With his play, Herbert has become a fan favorite on social media. But in turn, many around the NFL have discounted his play on the field.

During a recent appearance on Up & Adams, Kay Adams asked Justin Herbert his thoughts on being called a social media quarterback. In turn, he was able to finally address the situation.

“I actually didn’t follow it. It’s one of the things that teammates brought to my attention after. And this is what they said, and this is what is going on. I think as a quarterback, you can’t look too much into that because so many people have so many different opinions and if you start listening to the one, you’ve got to start listening to them all.” said Herbert.

He then added, “So what’s most important is what my family, what my coaches, and what my teammates think. So if it’s not going on in that building, you try and limit your focus, and not give it too much attention.”

During his there NFL seasons, Justin Herbert has proven to be a leader for the Chargers organization. While the team has struggled to find consistent success, he has often put them in positions to win.

Following a 2022 season that ended with a first-round exit in the playoffs, Justin Herbert looks to get back on track next season. With new head coach Kellen Moore entering the mix, and a new QB coach, the team is looking to take the next step.