The Los Angeles Chargers hired former Dallas Cowboys coach Doug Nussmeier to be their quarterbacks coach, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

“I was told Nussmeier had multiple options,” wrote Russini.

The 52-year-old coach worked for the Cowboys since 2018, when he was hired on to be the team’s tight ends coach under then-head coach Jason Garrett. He made the transition to quarterbacks coach in 2020 after he was retained by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys offense took 14th place in the NFL with 219.8 passing yards per game while earning 28 passing touchdowns, enough to tie with the Oakland Raiders.

Doug Nussmeier spent multiple seasons in the collegiate ranks before he earned coaching spots in the NFL. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Michigan State Spartans from 2003-05 before he was hired on to the then-St. Louis Rams staff in 2006. He moved to the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Fresno State in 2008 before taking up the same position with Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

Nussmeier was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 116th overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned stats in two seasons with the Saints, playing in five games and starting in two in the 1996 and 1997 seasons. The 6-foot-3-inch quarterback earned one touchdown and four interceptions over those two years.

Doug Nussmeier will follow Kellen Moore from the Cowboys to the Chargers, who was hired to be the team’s offensive coordinator in late January.

“The Chargers have been working on this for a while, receiving permission to speak with Kellen Moore when it became clear there may be a mutual parting of the ways,” the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted in January. “Now, he’s expected to land in Los Angeles with one of the top jobs available.”