Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers built a 10-point lead in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. But that double-digit advantage was simply not enough to hold off the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, as Patrick Mahomes and company came away with a come-from-behind 17-10 win at SoFi Stadium.

It was the second loss in a row for the Chargers, a disappointing turn of events for the team that won both of its first two assignments of the 2024 NFL regular season.

And in a rare show of explosive emotion, Herbert slammed his helmet into the bench out of frustration during the contest.

Justin Herbert, who braved through a hurting ankle, passed for 179 yards while completing 16-of-27 throws. He did not get intercepted but took two sacks for a loss of 10 yards. It started out so well for the Chargers versus Kansas City, with Justin Herbert making all of his four passes in the opening drive which was punctuated by a seven-yard touchdown reception by rookie Ladd McConkey.

But with the Chargers operating with a banged-up offensive line and with Herbert still dealing with a sprained ankle, the quarterback got repeatedly touched in the pocket. Both the sacks he took were from Chiefs star Chris Jones while he also got hit 10 times out of the 31 dropbacks he had versus the Chiefs.

Justin Herbert, Chargers have stumbled after a hot start

With a 2-2 record, the Chargers continue to look for a way back to the NFL win column. They took advantage of the lowly Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers in the first two weeks of the season but floundered in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Panthers before falling prey to the Chiefs at home. One thing about Los Angeles is that its ground attack has trended down of late. The Chargers had 395 rushing yards in the first two weeks but only mustered 116 yards on the ground in the Bolts' last two outings.

For what it's worth, Herbert and the Chargers have a seemingly timely bye in Week 5, as they look to regroup and come out stronger in Week 6 against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on the road.