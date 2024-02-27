The Los Angeles Chargers have had a busy offseason, and team seems destined for success with the coaching hires that they have made. First off, getting Jim Harbaugh to come over from Michigan to be the new head coach is huge. Harbaugh has been successful everywhere he has gone, and that likely won't change in Los Angeles. Harbaugh also just hired Shane Day, and Justin Herbert is very excited about it.
Jim Harbaugh and Shane Day have both spent time with Michigan football and the San Francisco 49ers, but they were never at either of those places at the same time. Now, Day is coming to Los Angeles to be the quarterbacks coach for the Chargers, and Justin Herbert is happy to have him.
“Shane Day has been one of my favorite coaches of all time,” Herbert said during a recent appearance on Chasin' It. “You know just his understanding of the game the way he treats that quarterback room the way he gets us prepared um you know he's a true professional and you can kind of talk to that as well of how prepared he is each week and how much he understands about the game and you know he's incredible person too so to have a guy like that in your corner to fight for you and to teach you and help you grow there’s no one better than that.”
Shane Day was in Los Angeles as the QB coach in 2021 and 2022 as well, but he was with the Houston Texans in 2023. Now, he is coming back to coach the Chargers again.
Next season is going to be an exciting one for the Chargers. Harbaugh came back to the NFL because he wants to win a Super Bowl, and he wouldn't have gone to Los Angeles if he didn't think he could win one there. The Chargers should be good next year.