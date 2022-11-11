Published November 11, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10.

Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night.

After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, Keenan Allen has struggled to stay on the field. His return in Week 7 was cut short as his hamstring injury limited him on the field. He has been out since.

In the 45 snaps that Allen has played this season, he has recorded six receptions for 77 receiving yards.

Alongside Keenan Allen, Mike Williams will be out once again as he deals with a high ankle sprain. Williams has been working back to the field since suffering the injury in Week 7.

When healthy, Williams has looked elite. He has recorded 37 receptions for 495 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Chargers offense, led by their star quarterback in Herbert, has had to go deep into the depth chart with both Williams and Allen out.

Along with the injuries to both Allen and Williams, the Chargers may also be without starting guard Trey Pipkins. This could prove to make things difficult against a 49ers pass rush led by Nick Bosa.

With these absences, Hebert may be looking to feed running back Austin Ekeler the ball early and often. With no Allen and Williams, the veteran running back could be in line for a big outing once again.