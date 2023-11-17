With the LA Chargers season in flux, could offensive coordinator Kellen Moore consider returning to Boise State to coach his alma mater?

Long before Kellen Moore was one of the most highly-regarded young offensive coordinators in the NFL, he was achieving an absolutely insane amount of success as a four-year starting quarterback at Boise State. And now, after a decade spent in the NFL as a backup quarterback, quarterback coach, and offensive coordinator, Moore could be on his way back to Boise, Idaho.

After parting ways with Andy Avalos after three so-so seasons, the Boise State Broncos have a vacancy at head coach, and a recent report suggests it could be Moore who fills it. Sources have indicated that Charger offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is near the top of Boise State’s next-coach wish-list, per Chris Brice of FootballScoop. Now whether Moore is interested in the job remains to be seen, but let's play out a scenario.

Imagine that the Chargers, currently 4-5, miss the playoffs. A failure of this magnitude would almost certainly result in the firing of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, and one would assume, the majority of his staff. Could Moore be one of those casualties? And if he's getting the feeling that his time in LA may be soon ending, why wouldn't Moore consider going back to his alma mater, where he established himself as a legitimate college football legend.

In his four seasons at Boise State, Moore finished his career with 14,667 yards (6th-most in NCAA Division I history), 142 passing touchdowns (2nd-most in NCAA Division I history), and 50 wins (most in NCAA Division I history). A hiring of Moore's caliber would be a shot in the arm for a Broncos program that has fallen off the college football map after they had firmly planted themselves on it when Moore was starting at QB and Chris Petersen was running the show.

Personally, I'd love to see Moore attempt to restore some of the prestige that he briefly brought to the Boise State football program a decade ago. Big games should be played on that silly blue field.