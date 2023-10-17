The Los Angeles Chargers have dropped to 2-3 after a Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. As such, the rumors have started to swirl around head coach Brandon Staley, especially after that inexcusable playoff meltdown to the Jacksonville Jaguars last postseason. In the latest odds for the first NFL coach to be fired, it's Staley on top of them all for the time being, per BetOnline.

Brandon Staley: +200

Matt Eberflus: +250

Ron Rivera: +500

Josh McDaniels: +700

Mike Vrabel:+1200

Kevin O'Connell: +1400

Bill Belichick: +2000

Staley and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are far ahead of No. 3 on the list, and the Bears' season took another turn for the worse with Justin Fields' injury issues.

As for Staley and the Chargers, they entered the season with postseason aspirations once again, so a 2-3 start to the season and more close losses are making things tough for everybody in LA. The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs followed by the Bears and New York Jets, so there's a possibility to earn a couple of easier wins over the next few weeks.

In the offseason, questions surrounded the future of Staley as Chargers head coach, and the ugly playoff loss to the Jaguars had fans already calling for him to be canned. The team fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and hired Kellen Moore in hopes of revitalizing the offense, but that hasn't panned out yet, either.

With the way things are going, Staley might not make it to the end of the year, and it seems to be a race between him and Eberflus for the first NFL coach to be fired.