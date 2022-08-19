Khalil Mack at joint Cowboys practices should fire up Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers had most of the pieces in place last year to make a deep playoff run. However, their inability to stop the run defensively ultimately cost them a playoff spot. That prompted the Chargers to make the groundbreaking trade with the Chicago Bears for Khalil Mack. Mack has made it known that he wants to get back to being one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

The Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys had joint practices together this week. He looked phenomenal all week, including on Wednesday when he consistently burst through the Cowboys offensive line. He picked up a sack, numerous pressures and a hurry that led to an interception.

Mack is a four-time First Team All-Pro linebacker. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl six straight years from 2015 through 2020. Last season was cut short due to injury. But he still had six sacks and and six tackles for loss in just seven games.

Khalil Mack posted double digit sacks four straight seasons from 2015 through 2018. But even if his elite pass rushing days are behind him, he is a sideline to sideline linebacker who can make plays other ways. The Chargers rush defense was atrocious last season. It’s almost a certainty they will be better this year with Mack in the fold.

The Chargers defense also added help in the secondary, signing Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson this offseason. Los Angeles also finally got an extension with safety Derwin James in place. There will be no excuses this season. That talent is there on both sides of the ball to make a deep run in the playoffs.