The Los Angeles Chargers overcame a late-game surge by the Cincinnati Bengals for an epic Week 11 win to improve to 7-3 on the season. The Chargers face another challenging NFC North foe in Week 12 as the Baltimore Ravens come to town. But Los Angeles should have some help on the defensive side of the ball as All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack expects to suit up for the Monday night matchup.

Mack told reporters he anticipates playing against the Ravens. “I’m not practicing for nothing,” he said, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper on X. Mack was sidelined for the Chargers’ Week 11 game with a groin injury, however he said he was “pretty close” to playing but “didn’t want another setback like the week before.”

The 11th-year veteran didn’t appear particularly close to playing in Week 11 as his groin strain kept him out of practice all last week. Ultimately, Mack was ruled out of the Chargers’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. He was able to return to practice this week, getting in limited sessions Thursday and Friday before returning to a full practice on Saturday.

Khalil Mack is set to return for the Chargers’ MNF matchup with the Ravens

The eight-time Pro Bowler did start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 but was only able to play four snaps before an early exit due to injury. Week 11 marked the first game Mack has missed since the Chargers landed him in a trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022. Prior to last Sunday, Mack had made every start since undergoing season-ending foot surgery in 2021.

In nine games with the Chargers this season, Mack has 26 combined tackles, 12 solo take downs, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five passes defended. Despite essentially missing two games in 2024, the 33-year-old veteran is third on the team in sacks and his presence will be a major boost to LA’s defense as they take on a dynamic Ravens’ offense.

Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh will face his brother John for the third time on Monday night. The sibling rivalry has been dominated, albeit in a very small sample size, by John as Jim has yet to beat his brother. The two most recently met in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season when Jim Harbaugh was coaching the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens won 34-31.

The Chargers enter Week 12 on a four-game winning streak and look to improve to 8-4. LA is second in the AFC West behind the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens hope to get back in the win column after an 18-16 loss to the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.