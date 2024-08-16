Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack is one of the NFL's best defensive players in the last decade, but Mack appears to be at least considering the idea of retirement.

Mack, 33, is entering his third season with the Chargers, and while the team is not a Super Bowl favorite, it's clear that Mack has his eyes set on the Lombardi Trophy. The goal is so important to Mack, in fact, that the eight-time Pro Bowler said that he would retire after winning the Super Bowl.

“My ultimate goal right now is the ultimate team goal. It’s to get a Super Bowl win,” Mack told Kay Adams on ‘Up & Adams.' “That’ll be one of the things that pack me up and hang my cleats up in the rafters. I’ll say peace out.”

Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack hints at retirement age

But what happens if the Los Angeles Chargers don't win a Super Bowl — at least soon? While Khalil Mack did not indicate a clear timetable for when we can expect his retirement, the pass rusher did say that he'd like to enjoy life with his wife and children.

“You’re going to play until you’re 40?” Kay Adams asked Mack.

“Hell no, not 40,” Mack replied. “I’ve got a wife and kids, I want to experience some things with my boys. Especially some of these games, I want to take it all in and enjoy it. Yeah, I’m looking forward to being a dad and doing some things off the field.”

The upcoming season will be Mack's 11th in the NFL. Drafted out of Buffalo with the fifth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Mack made an immediate impact and was among the top candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Mack really took off starting in his second year, though; he totaled 15.0 sacks, 77 tackles, and a career-high 23 tackles for loss while earning his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. As a third-year player, Mack won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for a second consecutive year.

While Mack has since moved on from the Raiders to the Chicago Bears and now the Chargers, Mack has been effective in each spot. Even at 32 years old, Mack proved to be an elite pass rusher, as he set a new career-high in sacks last season when he recorded 17, more than the previous two seasons combined.

In total, Mack has 101.5 career sacks, putting him about two decent seasons away from breaking into the top 20 in NFL history.