Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen has taken a positive step toward playing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It's looking more likely Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert may have his top pass-catching weapon available for Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots after all. Star wide receiver Keenan Allen practiced on Friday for the first time this week after previously sitting out due to a quad injury. He is listed as questionable to play in Week 13 on Los Angeles' official injury report.

Allen did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, instead participating in light work on the sidelines of the practice field with Chargers assistants and members of the training staff. The veteran wideout is coming off one of his most productive outings of 2023. Allen caught 14 of his 16 targets for 106 yards in Los Angeles' 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the third straight game he's hauled in at least 10 receptions.

The 31-year-old has put together one of the best seasons of his storied career this season, entering Week 13 with 97 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. If Allen is available to play for the remainder of the regular season schedule and maintains his current pace, he'll set easy personal bests in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Chargers face must-win against Patriots with or without Keenan Allen

Earmarked as a possible contender at the top of the AFC before the season kicked off, Los Angeles has woefully underwhelmed not just compared to expectations, but based on the talent layered across its roster. The Chargers are 4-7 going into Sunday's game, barely clinging to hopes of earning a wild card spot in the playoffs as the Kansas City Chiefs once again run away with the AFC West.

The Indianapolis Colts currently own the AFC's sixth and final postseason at 6-5, winning tie-breakers over the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Los Angeles would also need to pass the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders in the standings once Week 18 comes and goes to get back to the playoffs after last season's disastrous lose-from-ahead defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round.

After last week's loss to Baltimore, Allen expressed measured optimism about the Chargers' status due to them battling the top team in the AFC deep into the fourth quarter.

“We’re very frustrated, but I mean, it’s the NFL,” he said, per the AP. “They were the No. 1 team and we gave them a dogfight. That’s not an excuse or anything that I’m proud of or anything. It just shows you how close the league is.”

Los Angeles' game at New England on Sunday is essentially a must-win to keep the team's semi-realistic postseason hopes alive. The Patriots are the only team left on the Chargers' schedule that won't be vying for a playoff berth of their own during the season's stretch run and have lost four straight games going into Week 13, including two consecutive defeats in which they failed to score in double-digits. Normal backup Bailey Zappe seems likely to start at quarterback on Sunday, providing the Chargers' defense a golden opportunity to put their stamp on the game.

Los Angeles and New England kickoff from Gillette Stadium at 10:00 a.m. (PT).