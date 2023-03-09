The Los Angeles Chargers restructured the salaries of wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates wrote in a pair of Thursday tweets.

The moves will clear up $14.38 million in the Chargers’ salary cap space. Allen and Williams’s new cap numbers are $34.72 million and $32.46 million after the team’s salary restructures, respectively. They will be under contract until 2024.

“Chargers GM Tom Telesco had previously made it very clear he was not trading Keenan Allen,” Yates wrote. “This restructure is another reminder of that.”

Telesco said Allen would be an essential part of the Chargers’ roster in an early-March interview, comparing his importance to the team to two Hall-of-Fame receivers.

“Keenan Allen, he’s our Andre Reed. He’s our Charlie Joiner. There’s no thought of that,” Telesco said on potentially moving on from Allen. “We’re thrilled with Keenan.”

Since he was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft, Keenan Allen has racked up just under 9,290 yards and 52 touchdowns in 126 games played for the Chargers. His NFL career started to take off as the then-San Diego Chargers moved to Los Angeles, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year the same year the Chargers first called LA their new home. He would receive invitations to the Pro Bowl games from 2017-22.

Allen hauled in 752 receiving yards and four touchdowns as he played and started in 10 games for the Chargers this season. He earned his season high of 104 receiving yards in a 20-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, leading the team as Los Angeles took the victory in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Williams, who was drafted with the seventh-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, tacked on 895 receiving yards and four touchdowns of his own for the Chargers in 2022. Williams led the team in receiving yards and tied for second place with Keenan Allen and tight end Gerald Everett in receiving touchdowns.