Chargers put Gerald Everett in tough spot on game-altering Justin Herbert pick six

Football is a game decided by the slimmest of margins, and every yard counts. The Los Angeles Chargers know this; they need every advantage they can get especially when the opposing offense is led by Kansas City Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes. However, in a crucial play involving quarterback Justin Herbert and tight end Gerald Everett, the Chargers may have ended up doing more harm than good to their chances of winning.

After Justin Herbert threw an impressive pass to Gerald Everett to set up the Chargers towards the goal line with a 26-yard connection, Everett motioned towards the bench to be taken off the game with what appeared to be an injury suffered on the play. However, the Chargers offense was in a rush, going for their Hurry Up offense on the subsequent play at 1st and Goal. Herbert ended up targeting Everett yet again, but Everett was clearly banged up and unable to move properly, setting up the pick-six by Chiefs’ cornerback Jaylen Watson that gave Kansas City the lead.

This is the key sequence of the game. Gerald Everett gets the Chargers to the goal line. He motions to the sideline to take him out of the game. But Chargers go Hurry Up offense, target Everett again, and it’s picked. Play of the game. pic.twitter.com/3DWBNYIJW0 — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) September 16, 2022

The Chargers did not want the Chiefs to change their defensive personnel in such a crucial juncture in the game, but it ended up costing the Chargers more than the Chiefs. It’s unfortunate for the Chargers, as the Herbert-Everett connection has been solid all night, providing a reliable outlet for LA beside wideout Mike Williams, who has been outstanding this game.

After his long reception on the screen, Gerald Everett tried to take himself out of the game for a play. The Chargers kept him in so they could prevent the Chiefs from changing personnel. If you watch him on the pick-6, Everett looked gassed on his route. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 16, 2022

At the end of the day, the Chiefs defeated the Chargers, 27-24, despite the Chargers’ late attempts to snatch the game away. Herbert came up clutch and led a 9-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, connecting with Justin Palmer to pull within 3, but it was all for naught. With Justin Herbert taking a scary hit which could put his Week 3 status in jeopardy, the Chargers will have to wait for a change in their fortunes, especially with the potential Gerald Everett injury.