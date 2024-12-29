The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Los Angeles is 10-6 after getting a huge win against the Patriots on Saturday. The Chargers have completely changed thanks to new head coach Jim Harbaugh, with the team immediately becoming more competitive. One reason for their recent success is their budding superstar wide receiver.

Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey set multiple rookie records on Saturday. He became the third Chargers rookie to have over 1,000 receiving yards during his first year in the NFL. He surpassed Keenan Allen's 2013 season and John Jefferson's 1978 season.

McConkey also hauled in his 72nd reception of the season during the second quarter. That secured him a Chargers rookie record for receptions.

That's not all. McConkey also tied Odell Beckham Jr.'s record of consecutive games with 50+ receiving yards by a rookie with five. If he can exceed 50 receiving yards next week, he will set a new NFL rookie record.

The emergence of Ladd McConkey as a dangerous weapon is huge for the future of the Chargers. McConkey looks like he'll become Justin Herbert's new security blanket, as the two will have multiple seasons to form a tight bond.

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with this win over the Patriots. It is fair to say that the future is bright in Los Angeles.

Chargers RB JK Dobbins receives praise for making ‘big' impact in return

Ladd McConkey was not the only Chargers player who made a splash on Saturday.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised Dobbins for making an impact in his return to the field.

“Big. Really big. And all the backs. I mean, Hassan was making big plays for us. Kimani had big runs. But it was great. The backs, the way the backs are playing right now, very rarely are they getting less – they're never getting less than what the play is blocked for, and they're getting more than what the play is blocked for,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game on Saturday.

Dobbins played for the first time since November. The Chargers placed him on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 12.

“Some big first down pickups in the run game as well,” Harbaugh continued. “JK had a big one on third down. Hassan had a big one on third down. I think maybe JK had another or Kimani got one as well. Yeah, love the way our backs are running and holding on to the football. They've done a great job. Kyle McDonald has done a tremendous job with ball security. So, yeah, just keep tightening up, find out – there's things that we can improve, and we'll go about attacking those as well.”

The Chargers will need to continue getting strong production from their running back if they want to make some noise in the playoffs.

Next up for the Chargers is a Week 18 matchup against the Raiders.