San Diego Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is winning the locker room, and Bradley Bozeman earned the admiration of Justin Herbert. Meanwhile, Harbaugh found a potential Hall of Famer comparison for rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, according to a post on X by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“I watch the film of Ladd (McConkey),” Harbaugh said. “He reminds me of Steve Smith.”

McConkey caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ 26-8 whipping of the free-falling New Orleans Saints.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey showing skills

Sunday’s performance gave McConkey his first 100-yard game. McConkey became the fourth Chargers rookie since 1970 with 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a game. Harbaugh said that sets McConkey apart from many receivers, according to chargers.com.

“He's in some rare company now with rookie wide receivers for the Chargers,” Harbaugh said. “Over 100 yards and two touchdowns in a game. And there have been some really good receivers.”

McConkey added, “”That's pretty cool. Hopefully I can get another one.”

He also had a spectacular grab, leaping for a catch at the 35-yard line. He then outraced the Saints to the end zone for a 60-yard score.

“Unbelievable catch,” Harbaugh said. “And then a SportsCenter highlight clip right after that to go score that touchdown and get the ball in the end zone.”

For the season, McConkey has 30 catches for 276 yards with four touchdowns. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said McConkey has plenty of ability. It appears the Chargers are being handsomely rewarded for picking McConkey in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft.

“He's a complete receiver,” Herbert said. “To have that short game and intermediate routes where he's been so good at it, especially on third downs. Now you add open up some of those go balls that you have to respect. We've got a true ballplayer on our hands.”

Harbaugh said the real-deal tag applies to McConkey.

“It's not an ‘if,’ ” Harbaugh said. “He can, so take the ‘if' out of it. He can, most definitely (go downfield). He's sure fast enough. And he's been effective as an outside receiver and as a slot receiver. We've known that.”