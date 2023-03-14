With right tackle Trey Pipkins III set to hit free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers have reached a new deal with the starting tackle. ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry took to Twitter to break the news.

“The Chargers have reached a three-year deal with RT Trey Pipkins III, per source. Pipkins was scheduled to hit free agency and was a top priority to keep in LA.” wrote Thiry.

According to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, Trey Pipkins is set to make $7.25 million in each of the next three seasons.

This past season, while the Chargers offensive line dealt with injuries, Pipkins was a reliable option for the team. Over 14 games, he took the field for 898 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted an offensive grade of 59.2 while allowing just two sacks.

With the return of Trey Pipkins, this Justin Herbert offense will have a familiar face back in the mix. Along with Pipkins occupying the right tackle spot, Rashawn Slater will make his return at left tackle. On the interior, Jamaree Salyer will now have the opportunity to move back to guard.

By making this move, the Chargers have added a steal at the right tackle position. With Trey Pipkins set to make just over $21 million over three seasons, the Chargers will have the flexibility to address other needs.

Along with the signing of Pipkins, the Chargers have also made their signing of linebacker Eric Kendricks official. Based on these moves, the team is looking to fortify a unit already loaded with talent. A Justin Herbert extension could also be on the horizon for this team.