The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get back on track after losing three of their last four games, including a 17-15 defeat Monday night to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team will almost certainly have to depend on the running game because quarterback Justin Herbert's crew of receivers may be diminished.

Expand Tweet

The latest Chargers injury report indicated wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. McConkey is battling a hip issue while Johnston has an ankle injury that prevented him from playing in Week 7 against Arizona.

The Chargers are trying to develop a tough, physical presence under Harbaugh's leadership. However, the former Michigan coach knows that a team's big-play ability is largely the result of the passing game. If McConkey and Johnston can't play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints — or are limited on the field — the Chargers will have a difficult time moving the ball consistently and getting into the end zone.

Herbert was able to complete 27 of 39 passes for 349 yards in the loss to the Cardinals, but he was not able to lead the Chargers into the end zone. Los Angeles had to settle for five field goals in the game as McConkey was limited throughout the game and was held to five receptions for 46 yards.

Chargers hoping to take advantage of soft schedule

The Chargers are hoping to contend for a Wild Card playoff spot in the AFC playoffs. If that is going to happen, they will likely have to take advantage of a soft spot in their schedule during the next three weeks.

The Saints have been hurt by injuries and have fallen to 2-5 after dropping their last five games. The Browns have been devastated by poor quarterback play and the Achilles injury suffered by Deshaun Watson has hurt Cleveland badly.

The Chargers should also have an opportunity in Week 10 when they host the Tennessee Titans. That team ranks 32nd in passing yards per game and 31st in total yards.

If McConkey and Johnston can contribute at a solid level in any of those games, the Chargers should have the offense to control and potentially win all of those games.

Herbert has completed 107 of 164 passes for 1,164 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. McConkey has caught 24 of 39 targets for 265 yards with 2 TDs and Johnston has 14-164-3.

If the Chargers can build a lead against the Saints or the games that follow, the running game has the ability to put significant pressure on the defense. J.K. Dobbins has 95 carries for 478 yards and 3 touchdowns while Gus Edwards has added 113 rushing yards