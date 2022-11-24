Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mike Williams fantasy owners should have a backup plan. The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver doesn’t seem he is 100 percent a lock to play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, as he went from being expected to practice Wednesday to not practicing at all.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic earlier reported that Mike Williams was going to join the Chargers practice, albeit in a limited fashion.

WR Mike Williams (high ankle sprain) will be back in practice today in a limited capacity and has a chance to play Sunday at the Cardinals, Brandon Staley said. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 23, 2022

However, it turned out that Williams was not able to practice, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. As it stands, it appears that Williams is in danger of missing the data with the Cardinals.

Chargers WR Mike Williams did not practice due to an ankle injury. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 24, 2022

Williams was not able to suit up for the Chargers in Weeks 9 and 10 due to a high-ankle sprain injury. He was able to finally return to action in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home but only saw six snaps before seemingly re-injuring his ankle. It’s a disappointing turn of events for one of the Chargers’ key weapons on offense.

In the event that Williams will not be able to play against Arizona, Keenan Allen can expect heavier loads to carry downfield, as the top target of quarterback Justin Herbert. Wide receiver Josh Palmer can also look forward to more touches under that scenario. In the 30-27 loss to the Chiefs, Palmer led the Chargers with 106 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight receptions and 10 catches.

So far in the 2022 NFL season, the 28-year-old Mike Williams has 510 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions.