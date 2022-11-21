Published November 21, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Week 11 saw a strong effort from the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Unfortunately, despite the Chargers’ performance, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged with the win by a final score of 30-27 on a late touchdown from tight end Travis Kelce. The Chargers now sit at 5-5 in second place in the AFC West division as their playoff hopes hang in the balance. A .500 record at this point of the 2022 NFL season means that the Chargers need the good fortunes of health and execution to make a postseason bid a reality. One player the Chargers would like to see healthy is wide receiver Mike Williams, who left Sunday’s contest with a reaggravation of his high ankle sprain. Fortunately, this injury is not considered to be serious, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Thiry adds that more information regarding the availability of Williams will trickle out over the coming days. Still, this is good news for the former first-round wideout. Williams only managed to record one reception for 15 yards against the Chiefs before leaving the contest. Thus far in 2022, Williams has recorded 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. The impact former Clemson product inked a three-year, $60 million deal with the Chargers in the offseason in hopes of being a key contributor for quarterback Justin Herbert.

But will Mike Williams be healthy enough to suit up for the Chargers’ Week 12 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals? Only time will tell. Keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as the week continues.