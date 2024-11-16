As the Los Angeles Chargers look to keep their four-game winning streak alive, Thursday's injury report had mixed updates for Jim Harbaugh's crew ahead of a Sunday night brawl against the Bengals in Week 11.

While Chargers fans will be happy to see Joey Bosa, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards off the injury report, it's not looking ideal for outside linebacker Khalil Mack, as he's still nursing a groin injury for the second consecutive week, per Tom Pelissero. Mack did see the field last week, but he was pulled early after just four snaps against the Titans.

In Mack's 11th season in the NFL— third with the Chargers— Mack has yet to miss a full game since joining the team. Technically, Mack started last week against the Titans, but his impact was incredibly minimal.

Slated to potentially miss his first game since 2021, the Chargers will need other defenders to step up. Mack is a tough player to replace, but the Chargers have a player returning to action this week that could be crucial in covering up the hole Mack will leave on defense.

Chargers gain Joey Bosa, possibly lose Khalil Mack ahead of Sunday Night clash against Bengals

As the Chargers look to increase their winning streak to five games this week, they'll get one of their key defenders back on the field while losing another.

Since 2022, Bosa has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries. In the past three seasons, Bosa has played 20 games, starting in just 12 of them. Regardless of his reliability, Bosa produces when on the field. Through six games this season, Bosa has accounted for three sacks, 10 total tackles, five QB hits, and a forced fumble. So, while he might not be on the field each game, he does make an impact when in the game.

Now, he's slated to return against a Bengals team looking to bounce back from their loss against the Ravens last week. As the Bengals could be without offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Bosa could be in for a strong Week 11 performance.

Along with Bosa, the Chargers should see an increase in rushing success, as their two starting running backs— J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards— were cleared from the Chargers' injury report.

With these injury updates, the Chargers appear to be getting significantly healthier with the second half of the season in full effect.