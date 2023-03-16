Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy adding to the defense, signing former Minnesota Vikings LB Eric Kendricks and re-signing Morgan Fox. However, one player won’t be returning, and it is safety Nasir Adderley. The 25-year-old shockingly announced his decision to retire from the NFL, as posted on his Instagram page and confirmed by Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Former #Chargers S Nasir Adderley announces his retirement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/tgSzG0dTbD — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) March 16, 2023

“After a period of self reflection, I have decided it’s time for me to walk away from the game of football. Over the past couple of years I have denied this realization, but I’m finally going to put myself first for once. My health is above anything and everyone around me knows that.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This certainly comes as a surprise for the young safety who was selected in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Delaware. Now, the Chargers suddenly need a safety, and they could shift their focus to that end on the free agent market.

Nasir Adderley has spent all four years in a Chargers uniform, and after playing just four games in his rookie year, he has suited up in at least 15 games each year over the past three seasons. Adderley had a pair of interceptions this past season, and he was expected to be a key piece of the secondary once again.

Adderley’s career stats end with 50 games played and 44 starts as well as 232 tackles, 12 passes defended, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.