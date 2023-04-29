The Los Angeles Chargers went wide receiver with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose Quentin Johnston out of TCU football with the 21st pick at the draft held in Kansas City. Here we’ll look at three pro player comparisons for the Chargers’ first-round 2023 NFL Draft pick Quentin Johnston.

The Chargers had a plan for their wide receiver group in the 2022 offseason. They heavily invested in their top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who were considered a dominant tandem in the NFL. They also had Joshua Palmer, who showed promise in a rotational role, and Jalen Guyton, who had chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert in deep ball situations. DeAndre Carter was a return specialist with potential in receiving if given the opportunity. Yes, the roster construction made sense on paper. Still, it did not account for potential injuries and lack of depth.

With Allen, Williams, and Guyton missing significant time, the team had to rely on undrafted free agents to step up, making it difficult for Herbert to carry the offense. To address this issue, the Chargers hired Kellen Moore, a coach with a strong resume. However, even with him, the team’s results would have been questionable with the practice squad players replacing the injured starters. The team addressed the issue by drafting Quentin Johnston, a first-round pick out of TCU with a similar athletic profile to Mike Williams but potentially greater upside. It’s possible that Johnston could surpass Williams’ production with the Chargers, despite being drafted 14 picks later.

Chargers got another deep threat 🎯🔥 TCU star WR Quentin Johnston is heading to L.A. pic.twitter.com/zGGo55VzGo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Let’s look at three pro player comparisons for Quentin Johnston.

It’s important to emphasize that the comparison between Quentin Johnston and AJ Green should be seen as a generous one. The intention is not to insult Johnston but to set realistic expectations for a 21-year-old who has yet to play in the NFL. Johnston had impressive stats in college, including leading the pass-heavy Big 12 in yards per route run and ranking fifth in the FBS. He also had the second-highest yards after catch per reception in the country, and his ability to gain more than one additional yard after contact was in the top 20 percent of a sample of prospects from the past ten seasons. Like Green, Johnston has a physical presence as an outside receiver. He also forced the most missed tackles on receptions in the Big 12 and had the third-most explosive receptions.

Quentin Johnston is a prospect with impressive physical traits and potential. That may cause teams to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape. He is a long-striding receiver who excels at vertical routes and can separate from defenders when he keeps his feet moving. His size and ability to jump give him a large catch radius down the field. However, his success rate on contested catches is lower than expected for a receiver of his stature. Johnston needs to work on specific routes. Of course, he is expected to improve in that area in the NFL. Johnston would benefit from playing with a more accurate deep-ball quarterback, but he may be better suited as a WR2 than a high-volume WR1. This makes him comparable to Alshon Jeffery, who played for the Bears and Eagles and won Super Bowl LII while being a Pro Bowler in 2013.

3. Braylon Edwards

Quentin Johnston’s physicality, speed, and athleticism make him a downfield playmaker who is well-suited for the NFL. He excels at high-point catches and his size makes him a reliable and sizable target for young quarterbacks. His abilities are comparable to those of Braylon Edwards, a former Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler who played for four teams during his eight NFL seasons.